Bennett: Netanyahu hasn't made any new offers to Yamina

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has held discussions today with Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party.

Bennett later told Kan News that no new offers have been made to his party, and that Netanyahu only wanted to exert pressure on him and convince Yamina to enter the new coalition government.

Bennett reportedly told Netanyahu, "Everyone has to have a position of influence," and Netanyahu responded that Yamina only deserved to have two ministerial portfolios. Bennett then told the prime minister that in the past year, the government had not related to Yamina in proportion to its number of Knesset seats.