Mov't for Quality Government: 'Mandelblit is legalizing corruption'

The Movement for Quality Government, which submitted the petition to the Supreme Court seeking to have any MK under indictment barred from forming a government, has attacked the Attorney-General for the content of his response to the petition to the Supreme Court.

"Mandelblit is hiding behind vague words, and is effectively legalizing corruption," its statement read. "We are pained at the pathetic response of the very person who is responsible for protecting the rule of law. We are confident that the court will nonetheless intervene and [disbar any] MK under indictment from forming a government."