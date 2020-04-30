|
14:34
Reported
News BriefsIyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20
Attorney-General: No justification for SC to rule on petition
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has submitted his response to the Supreme Court regarding the petition to the court asking to disqualify any MK who is under indictment from forming a government. The petition is patently directed against Binyamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for several offenses.
The position the Attorney-General takes is that despite the significant difficulties that are raised in the petition, they do not constitute sufficient grounds for judicial intervention.
Last Briefs