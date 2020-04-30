President's legal adviser files brief declining involvement in SC case

The President's legal adviser, Odit Korinaldi-Sirkis, has filed her opinion brief with the Supreme Court on the matter of the petition to bar Binyamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister, due to his being under indictment for a number of offenses.

The position she takes is that, in essence, the issue the petitioners are presenting is an issue of fundamental importance, and one that should be dealt with by the Knesset and the Supreme Court, and not by the President.