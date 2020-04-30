MK Eichler: 'We may as well just shut down the Knesset'

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) has attacked the Supreme Court for its decision earlier today preventing hospitals from banning chametz from their premises on Passover.

"By now everyone is familiar with the dictatorial tendencies of the Supreme Court," Eichler said. "They don't even bother to hide their anti-Jewish bias or their anti-democratic ways. In comparison, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is a democrat. The Supreme Court continually overrules the Knesset and is making a mockery of our elected public officials who represent the Israeli electorate. We may as well just shut down the Knesset. The Supreme Court has essentially adopted the anthem of those rebels who sing, 'We don't pay any heed to the Knesset's laws.'

"They have no sensitivity toward the support of the majority of the population for both Judaism and democracy. The Israeli Parliament made a law to ban chametz [in the public sphere] because most of the population supports this. The Supreme Court despises Judaism and the beliefs held by the majority of the population, and brazenly tramples on the laws the Knesset passes. This is the reason why the Supreme Court has ruled against the extension of tenure for an expert State Attorney who was appointed - legally - by the Justice Minister. The Supreme Court has pitted itself against virtually everyone, and by now, virtually everyone is united in opposition to the Supreme Court."