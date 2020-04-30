'Judicial activism on steroids' says Gideon Sa'ar

"This is what judicial activism looks like - on steroids," said former MK Gideon Sa'ar. "In less than a week: the cancellation of the Deposit Law for infiltrators, the outlawing of the ISA's contact-tracing program, an interim injunction preventing the extension of tenure of the State Attorney, and now the overturning of the ban on chametz in hospitals on Passover."

"This can be summed in just one way," Sa'ar said. "The Supreme Court has simply become intoxicated with its own power."