14 injured in collision between minibus and private car

A 50-year-old woman has sustained moderate injuries, and another 13 women have been lightly injured, in a road accident near the Bethsaida junction.

Erez Golan, a volunteer paramedic with United Hatzalah, related: "The accident involved a mini-bus and a private vehicle. Together with other EMS personnel I treated the injured women. After receiving treatment at the scene the women were transported to Poriya Hospital and Ziv Hospital for further treatment."