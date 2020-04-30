Over-65s permitted to return to work

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel (Likud) has announced that the regulation prohibiting those over the age of 65 from returning to work has been cancelled. The decision to temporarily exclude those aged over 65 from the workforce was made in order to protect them from coming into contact with coronavirus, as it is known that the elderly are disproportionately affected by the virus, with around 80% of fatalities worldwide being over the age of 60.

"This was a decision that discriminated between people on the basis of their age, and which caused financial harm to active older citizens many of whom occupy essential positions in the economy, with no justification," said Gamliel. "I'm glad the Health Ministry has changed its mind."