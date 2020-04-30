MK Gafni: 'Supreme Court judges have no shame'

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) has added his voice to those condemning the Supreme Court for its decision earlier today that prohibits hospitals from preventing the entrance of chametz onto their premises during Passover.

"I suggest that we hold primaries to appoint judges to the Supreme Court," he said. "What's more, whenever they decide on matters that concern Knesset legislation, they should go through the same processes that we do when we craft new laws.

"The judges have no shame," he continued. "Every single new law passed by the Knesset has to go through a seemingly neverending process - committee hearings, four readings in the Knesset plenum - and they cancel it all just like that, in a totally illogical manner, and decide everything according to their own worldview. If we are really Jews, and people who believe in democracy, we should put a stop to this."