MK Asher: Supreme Court is 'trampling Jewish values underfoot'

MK Yakov Asher (UTJ) has attacked the Supreme Court for its ruling earlier today, permitting chametz to be brought onto hospital premises during Passover.

"This is a slippery slope, a gradual process of the destruction of Jewish values which are being trampled underfoot in such a crass manner," he said. "Every single elected official is obligated to protest this decision, and to use whatever means available in the law to protect the Jewish character of the State," he added.