Meretz MK: 'The next step should be to cancel the Chametz Law'

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) has praised the Supreme Court for its decision earlier today to prohibit hospitals from forbidding the entrance of chametz onto their premises during Passover.

"The Supreme Court did the right thing today, taking action against religious coercion and stopping this intrusive practice at hospitals," she said. "The Chametz Police has no place in our hospitals and not in any other place either," she said, adding that "the next step should be the cancellation of the Chametz Law."

The Chametz Law forbids stores, restaurants, offices and public places from displaying or selling chametz during Passover.