Hospitals 'last place in Israeli society where we coexisted happily'

Attorney Professor Aviad Hacohen, who represented the Chief Rabbinate at the Supreme Court, has condemned the Court's decision and has warned of its possible ramifications.

"To my distress, the Court has made this decision that will lead to a situation in which the last place in Israel in which everyone co-existed happily - patients, staff, and visitors, Jewish and Arabs, haredim and secular and religious - has become a focus of dispute," he said. "This ruling will have far-reaching consequences concerning the observance of the kosher laws in the public sphere in the State of Israel," he predicted.