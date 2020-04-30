Project 'Corona Supplies' reports on its successes

Head of Procurement for the Defense Ministry has published a summary of the last month and a half of the "Corona Supplies" project, detailing the medical equipment that has been delivered to the Health Ministry and to hospitals.

61 million surgical masks, around 930,000 N95 masks, around a million tests, and 811 ventilators have already been delivered, and by the summer, the Health Ministry will have a total of 1,000 new ventilators.