12:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Protesters decry 'judicial dictatorship' outside Supreme Court Read more Dozens protest court's decision to hear petitions next week against Likud-Blue and White unity deal. "We are no longer a democracy." ► ◄ Last Briefs