Palestinian indicted for illegal possession of M-16 rifle components

An indictment has been issued against a Palestinian Arab who was caught at a checkpoint in the Jerusalem area with components of a M-16 rifle in his possession.

Last week, the suspect arrived at the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint, and Border Police stopped his car for an inspection. The suspect began to fumble around in the glove compartment, explaining that he had a Koran stored there. Police noticed that he was holding something clenched in his hand which turned out to be M-16 rifle components. An ensuing search of his home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber revealed two more rifle components.