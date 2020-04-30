MK Smotrich: 'The Supreme Court is running the country'

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has condemned the Supreme Court for its ruling today that forbids hospitals from preventing people from bringing hametz onto their premises during Passover.

"The Supreme Court continues to destroy the fundamental values of the Jewish State, and to impose its own crazy progressive values in an undemocratic manner and without the authority to do so," he said.

"It's obvious that the Supreme Court is basically running the country, and is imposing its views in more and more areas in a way that makes democratic process and the citizens themselves superfluous. The only question is, when will people wake up and realize that this has gone too far."