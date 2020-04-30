MK Shaked to Benizri: 'We don't need your approval'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has attacked a statement made by convicted offender Shlomo Benizri criticizing Religious Zionism.

"Here is a rabbi it's appropriate to pay attention to," she said, quoting the Gemara: "Rabbi Akiva said, 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself - this is a major principle in the Torah.'"

"Religious Zionism has raised superb rabbis and Torah scholars and leads the country's advances in the military, in science, and in business. We don't need your approval," she added.