12:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Supreme Court: Hospitals not permitted to ban hametz on Passover The Supreme Court has ruled that hospitals do not have the authority to forbid people from bringing hametz (leavened products) onto their premises during Passover, and that hospital security guards may not search among visitors' or patients' belongings to check that no hametz is present.