MK Liberman furious at haredi ministerial appointments

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, has reacted with fury to reports that haredi politicians will be given significant posts in the unity government currently being formed.

"Litzman (Housing and Construction, Israel Lands Authority) + Deri (Interior Ministry, Minister for the Negev and the Galilee) + Moshe Gafni (Finance Committee) = grave damage to affordable housing for young couples who served in the IDF, do reserve duty, work and pay taxes," he wrote.