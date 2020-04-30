German FM: Germany must 'take action against Hizbollah'

In a statement today, German's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, stated that:

"Hizbollah denies Israel's right to exist, threatens with violence and terror, and massively upgrades its rocket arsenal. It is important that Germany exhausts the means of the rule of law to take action against criminal and terrorist activities of Hizbollah."

Earlier today, Germany announced its decision to designate Hizbollah as a terror organization, and to outlaw all its activities on German soil