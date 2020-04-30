11:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 'Benizri should focus his criticism on himself' MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has condemned a statement made by of convicted offender Shlomo Benizri critical of Religious Zionism. "I am saddened that Shlomo Benizri chose precisely this period in time, when we are mourning the deaths of the 24 thousand students of Rabbi Akiva who did not accord one another sufficient respect, to attack Religious Zionism in such a manner," he said. "The contribution made by Religious Zionism to the Torah of Israel and to the Jewish People is immense, and Benizri is the last person who should be criticizing it. Before speaking out, he should have looked at what needs fixing in him." ► ◄ Last Briefs