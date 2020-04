11:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Supreme Court rules not to extend State Attorney's term The Supreme Court has issued an interim decision not to extend the tenure of the State Attorney Dan Eldad, adding that no one else should be appointed to the position until the new government makes a decision on the matter. ► ◄ Last Briefs