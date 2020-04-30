Lapid commends Germany for outlawing Hizbollah

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has commended the German government for its decision to designate Hizbollah as a terror organization and to outlaw all its activities.

"This is an extremely important step in the global war on terror, and the time has come for all of Europe to follow suit where Germany, Holland, and the UK have taken the lead," he said. "Money raised by Hizbollah in various countries is used to buy weapons directed at Israel. There must be a concerted international effort to combat this, and it is good news that Germany has committed to this."