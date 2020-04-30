Brooklyn funeral home stored corpses in rented trucks

Police were called to a Brooklyn neighbourhood on Wednesday after a funeral home resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, The Telegraph reports.

A passerby apparently noticed a foul smell and called 911. When investigators arrived, they found four trucks outside the home, without about 50 dead bodies inside.

Later in the day, the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home managed to obtain a larger, refrigerated truck, and workers in protective gear transferred the bodies.