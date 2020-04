11:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Police issue around 3,000 traffic citations this week Israel Police issued 2,600 traffic citations this week, to drivers accused of endangering lives via reckless driving. Police also report that around 550 drivers were issued a citation for driving without proper attention while using a cell phone. ► ◄ Last Briefs