Plans drawn up to permit operation of open-air markets

According to the outline drawn up by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and reported on Kan News, open-air markets will be divided into defined areas, and each area will be permitted to accommodate up to 250 shoppers at a time.

There will be only one entrance and exit point for each market, with inspectors posted there who will test all shoppers for fever. The only remaining area of dispute is the plan to allow only half of the stores to open at one time, alternating their opening hours with the other half.