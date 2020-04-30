Benny Gantz praises German gov't for outlawing Hizbollah

Head of the Blue & White party and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz has commented on the decision of the German government to recognize Hizbollah as a terror organization.

"I congratulate the German government on making this important decision to recognize Hizbollah, and all its branches, as a terror organization," he said, "and I welcome the decision to outlaw all its activities on German-controlled territory. This is a very significant step to take in the global war on terror."