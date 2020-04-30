88-year-old woman passes away in Shaare Zedek from virus

Shaare Zedek Medical Center has reported the passing of an 88-year-old woman from coronavirus.

Sima Miara died this morning in the Jerusalem hospital. Her family said, "Sima Miara, of blessed memory, was an amazing mother and grandmother. Thank you for the unconditional love you gave us, and for your continual giving to your children and grandchildren. A woman who was beloved and who built an exceptional family."

There are currently 43 people hospitalized in Shaare Zedek's "Keter" coronavirus ward. 11 are in serious condition.