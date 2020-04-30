Health workers will receive full pay with no sick leave docked

Members of the Knesset's interim Finance Committee met this morning to decide on wages for health workers who have been forced into quarantine due to coming into unprotected contact with coronavirus patients.

It was decided that health workers both in hospitals and in the community who have been obligated to self-isolate will receive their full wages and will not have sick leave deducted.

Effi Malkin, deputy Treasury Commissioner, noted that although an agreement has yet to be reached with the unions, the Treasury had decided to pay health workers in hospitals in full, in light of the Finance Committee's promise to honor this.

Responding to criticism from several members of the committee, Malkin added that community doctors would also be provided for. "We have to find solutions for prison staff who are in isolation; for social workers who make house calls - we have to solve all these issues, but it's too complicated to get it all done at once."