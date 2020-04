10:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Prof. Shuki Shemer: 'Children's role in spreading contagion is zero' Read more Former Health Ministry Director supports decision to open schools, but points out another week might be worth wait. ► ◄ Last Briefs