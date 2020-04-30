70-year-old woman killed in road accident near Sdei Zvi

A road accident that took place this morning between two lorries and a private vehicle on Road 293 near Sdei Zvi has resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

MDA responders and paramedics at the scene declared the death of a 70-year-old woman who had been driving the private car. Three people in their thirties were taken to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva for treatment. They are reported to be in light-moderate condition.