11-year-old recovering; 16-year-old stable in serious condition

A further improvement has been noted in the condition of the 11-year-old girl from Elad, who is hospitalized in Haifa's Rambam hospital.

The girl has already tested negative for coronavirus following a severe infection. She is now recovering not only from Covid-19 but also from damage done by the virus to her heart. She has been weaned from a ventilator and is breathing on her own.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 16-year-old boy admitted to Rambam hospital's coronavirus ward on Tuesday is still stable; he is in serious condition.