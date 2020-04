09:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Road 234 reopened Road 234 has been reopened to traffic in both directions. Earlier, a truck overturned near Be'er Sheva, causing the closure of the road between the Urim junction and the Tse'elem junction. ► ◄ Last Briefs