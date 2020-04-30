Body of Palestinian discovered near Itamar

The dead body of a Palestinian Arab in his thirties has been found near the Israeli town of Itamar in Samaria.

From initial police investigations, it appears that the Arab is from the PA-controlled town of Jericho. He was discovered together with two other people, who are suspected of having stolen a herd of around 50 cows from near Itamar last Thursday night. Once the thieves realized that they were being followed, they abandoned the cows a few kilometers from the town and made their escape. The identity of the two Arabs found with the dead body is already known, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased Arab has been transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.