€50 loan from European Investment Bank to Israeli company Pluristem

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced that it is to partner with the Israel Innovation Authority to pursue investment opportunities in the domain of bio-convergence in health.

The EIB will be supporting Israeli company Pluristem via its German subsidiary, with a venture loan of €50 million.

Pluristem is a regenerative medicine company with a focus on novel biological products. The company uses cells derived from placenta for the development of product candidates for the treatment of severe medical conditions.

Ambroise Fayolle, EIB's Vice-President in charge of innovation, stated: “Israel is home to a thriving scene of innovative startups, which dominate the high-tech industry. Pluristem is an excellent example of Israeli-European cooperation and EIB support for them is particularly timely, as it will allow the company to develop a treatment for the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients. Working together often saves time and resources – in this case it has the potential to save lives.”