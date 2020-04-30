'People who recovered understand the significance of their donation'

Dozens of potential plasma donors are coming forward every day, offering to donate their blood for the treatment of coronavirus patients in medium to serious condition.

Together with the Rachashei Lev non-profit organization, MDA Blood Services is running the program to collect plasma from recovered coronavirus patients.

Potential donors are asked to fill in a questionnaire on their health before their eligibility is confirmed. If they are approved, a time and a place for the blood donation is fixed.

"We are delighted at the large number of people responding to the appeal to donate plasma," Lior Altman, head of MDA's blood donor department said. "People who have recovered from the coronavirus understand the significance of their donation."

Deputy director Professor Eilat Shinar added, "The efficacy of this treatment depends on the level of antibodies in the blood of the recovered patient. That's why we ask people various questions regarding their health and the details of their illness."

Anyone who has recovered from the virus may apply to donate plasma, as long as two weeks have passed from the result of their second negative test for the virus. The process is simple, and can be done via MDA or volunteers from Rachashei Lev.

Please contact trumatplasma@mda.org.il, or 03-9101101, or 03-7150010 for more information.