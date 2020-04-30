'Exit strategies rely on ISA continuing with contact-tracing'

Head of Public Health at the Health Ministry, Professor Sigal Sadetzky, was invited to present her opinions at today's meeting of the Intelligence and Secret Services Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee regarding the extension of the ISA's contact-tracing program.

The program is set to expire tomorrow; the government wishes to extend it until May 7, and the Supreme Court has conditioned the program's permissibility on its being enshrined in law.

Sadetzky told the committee that, "Most of the exit strategies we have rest on the presumption that the ISA will be continuing with contact-tracing. As we start to reopen the economy and allow people more freedom of movement, we expect to see a new wave of infections in the community, and this is precisely the time when we need to be able to pinpoint each new case and trace all the people who came into contact with him or her."