Woman killed by husband in Holon had been in women's shelter

Neta Rotem, director of a shelter for female victims of violence in Holon, told Galei Zahal that the woman murdered by her husband two days ago in the city had at one time been a resident of the shelter.

"I was totally shell-shocked when I realized it was her," she said. "I can't get her out of my mind, even though she didn't stay at the shelter for long. I can't stop thinking about her."

The man has reportedly confessed to the crime.