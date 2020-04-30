|
08:03
Reported
News BriefsIyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20
Steinitz: Supreme Court shouldn't be hearing petition at all
In an interview on Galei Zahal this morning, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) expressed his criticism of the Supreme Court, in advance of its hearing regarding the petition seeking to bar Binyanim Netanyahu from serving as prime minister in the next government.
"The mere fact that the court is hearing this petition is bizarre," Steinitz said. "I hope that the Supreme Court will not decide to damage Israel's democracy," he added.
