07:58
Reported
News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20
Germany recognizes Hizbollah as terror organization
The German Ministry of the Interior has announced that Germany now recognizes Hizbollah as a terror organization, and that it has banned it from operating within its borders in any form or manner.
The report added that German police have been conducting raids in order to arrest people suspected of belonging to the organization.
German intelligence estimates that around 1,050 Hizbollah operatives are active within Germany.
