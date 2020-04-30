|
07:54
Reported
News BriefsIyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20
500-meter restriction on sports activities lifted
This morning at eight o'clock, the government regulation restricting sports activities to a distance of 500 meters from one's home will be lifted.
Many of the Health Ministry's regulations put in place in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic are set to be eased or cancelled during the coming days, due to the relatively low number of reported cases of transmission lately.
Last Briefs