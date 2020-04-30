US deported migrants later found to be carrying coronavirus

Reuters reports that around two dozen migrants who were deported from the United States on a flight to Colombia last month have since tested positive for coronavirus, two people familiar with the matter said, adding to worries that US deportations could be causing the disease to spread.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) deported around 60 migrants on that March 30 flight from the United States, and at the time, ICE confirmed that the same plane was used to repatriate Americans who had been stranded in Colombia.