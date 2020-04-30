|
News Briefs, 30/04/20
US could add millions of barrels of oil to national reserves
US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has said that the United States has the capacity to add several million barrels of oil to its national reserves, as part of a plan to protect local oil companies at a time when the global demand has plummeted by around 30%, due to the coronavirus epidemic.
US President Donald Trump added that he would be "shortly" publishing a rescue plan for American oil companies.
