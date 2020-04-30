Report: Netanyahu ready to appoint Bennett Health Minister

According to Reshet Bet, officials conducting negotiations for the unity government currently under formation have said that the prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has expressed his willingness to offer the Health Ministry portfolio to Naftali Bennett (Yamina), who is currently Defense Minister.

The offer was made possible due to the departure of MK Yakov Litzman from the Health Ministry; he will likely take the Construction and Housing portfolio instead.

The report states that the offer has been made via various channels, and will be discussed during the coming days.