South Korean reports zero cases of transmission within country

The South Korean authorities have reported that within the last day, not a single new coronavirus patient was diagnosed who contracted the disease in the country. This marks the first time since February 29, when the first virus case was detected, that there has not been a daily rise in the number of infections transmitted.

Nonetheless, in the last day four additional coronavirus cases were reported among South Korean citizens who reportedly contracted the virus abroad.

So far, South Korean has a total of 10,765 verified virus cases, and 247 deaths due to the epidemic.