Israel, PA arrange for 50,000 Palestinian workers to return to work

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have made arrangements for the entry of around 50 thousand Palestinian workers into the country, starting from the beginning of next week, Kan News reports.

According to the report, today there is expected to be a return of more than a thousand workers to the Atarot industrial zone near Jerusalem, and on Sunday and Monday the others will follow. The workers will remain within the "Green Line" for three weeks until the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that concludes the month-long Ramadan festival.