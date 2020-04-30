|
03:20
Reported
News BriefsIyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20
Trump won't extend social distancing guidelines
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday.
Trump also said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week, reported The Associated Press. He added that he's hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters.
Last Briefs