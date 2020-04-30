Biden: I will keep the US embassy in Jerusalem

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem, despite the fact that he objects to the conditions under which President Donald Trump decided to move it.

“The move shouldn’t have happened in the context as it did, it should happen in the context of a larger deal to help us achieve important concessions for peace in the process. But now that is done, I would not move the embassy back to Tel Aviv,” Biden said in response to a supporter’s question during a virtual fundraiser with donors from the Boston area, according to Bloomberg.