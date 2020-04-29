Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates near zero and said it would use its “full range of tools” to shore up the US economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are doing all we can” to help American households and businesses weather the public health emergency, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told journalists at the end of a two-day policy meeting that was held via videoconference. He added, “We will continue to use our tools to ensure that the recovery, when it comes, will be as robust as possible.”