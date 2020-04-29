Goldin family: Now is the time to bring our sons home

The family of slain IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, issued a statement today, saying that, "There is currently an opportunity to bring about the immediate return of our son Hadar along with Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed. If the government delays and squanders this opportunity, it will show a lack of national responsibility."

The statement also noted that the family has been in contact with the government's coordinator for missing soldiers, Yaron Blum, who has been keeping them updated on negotiations with Hamas, and that Blum spoke with them on Holocaust Remembrance Day.